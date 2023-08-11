Lahore: Cantonment Investigations Police arrested a suspect who had murdered a man for honour. SP Cantonment Arsalan Zahid said that the suspect Shahzad was arrested by North Cantonment police. The victim Shams had allegedly developed illicit relations with his wife. They were neighbours. Shahzad shifted his residence. However, the victim still did not end relations with his wife. One night Shahzad barged into house and stabbed him to death.
