Friday August 11, 2023
Independence Day festivities kick off at Alhamra

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

Lahore: The festivities for Pakistan Independence Day are in full swing at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra. A live painting competition has begun at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium. Alhamra Chairman Qasim Ali Shah and Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar inaugurated the event. Around 150 students are participating in this painting competition.