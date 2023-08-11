IPH opens admissions for two-year certificate courses

LAHORE: The admissions for the two-year certificate courses of FSc Medical Lab Technology and FSc Dental Technologist have been opened in the Institute of Public Health and interested students can get the admission form from IPH during office hours.

Institute of Public Health Dean Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that the IPH is the only institution of the government sector which is providing educational and training facilities in the field of public health. She said that the application forms would be received till August 22 during office hours. It is worth mentioning that apart from Punjab, students belonging to Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also be eligible for admission.

Dr Zarfashan said that for admission in paramedical courses, a candidate must have 45% marks in the science subjects of physics, chemistry and biology in matriculation. He said that the admission would be based on pure merit which would be decided by the official committee. Interviews of candidates for admission will be held on August 29. According to the government policy, 2% quota has been allocated for the disabled in the above courses.