City receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

During most of the time, the City witnessed hot and humid weather and after the scattered rain humidity level increased further. The rain was witnessed in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Pani Wala Talab, Lakshmi Chowk, Upper Mall, Tajpura, Gulberg, Farrukhabad, Iqbal Town, Qurtaba Chowk, Samanabad and City. Met officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.3°C and minimum was 28.4°C.