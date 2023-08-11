Abdul Hafeez Zafar’s Qul today

LAHORE: Senior journalist Abdul Hafeez Zafar died Wednesday of protracted illness. He started his career in the mid-80s as sub-editor. He joined The News as assistant editor in 2002 and then moved on to work for various TV channels.

His Qul will be held on today (Friday) after Asr prayers at his residence, 331-B, New Chauburji Park. Zafar was known for his wit and had a good knowledge of movies. He was a sensitive soul and was into poetry as well. In his youth, he wrote stories for children, besides some short stories.