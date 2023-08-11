Abdul Hafeez Zafar’s Qul today

LAHORE: Senior journalist Abdul Hafeez Zafar died Wednesday of protracted illness. He started his career in the mid-80s as sub-editor. He joined The News as assistant editor in 2002 and then moved on to work for various TV channels.
His Qul will be held on today (Friday) after Asr prayers at his residence, 331-B, New Chauburji Park. Zafar was known for his wit and had a good knowledge of movies. He was a sensitive soul and was into poetry as well. In his youth, he wrote stories for children, besides some short stories.
LAHORE: A team of Punjab University archaeologists has discovered 2,000 years old artifacts from the old Ravi bed of...
LAHORE: The Punjab Tourism Department and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project held a groundbreaking virtual...
LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a national dialogue on ‘Sustainable Food...
LAHORE: The 192nd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences was held...
LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at...
Lahore: Cantonment Investigations Police arrested a suspect who had murdered a man for honour. SP Cantonment Arsalan...