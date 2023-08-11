 
Friday August 11, 2023
Lahore

Two members of burglars’ gang held

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

Township police have arrested two members of a burglars’ gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Saleem and Mubashar. Police also recovered stolen laptops, LCD, prize bonds, diamond rings, 12 tolas of gold ornaments, cash Rs200,000, two mobile phones and one pistol from their custody. Police said that they during initial investigations confessed to committing various bids.