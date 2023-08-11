 
Friday August 11, 2023
Girl gang raped on pretext of offering her job

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three suspects in the Mughalpura area. Reportedly, the suspects had lured the girl and her mother to their place on the pretext of offering her job. The suspects identified as Sunny, Awais Dogar and Irfan took her to a haveli and gang raped her. A case was registered against them.