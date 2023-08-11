Man, three accomplices held for staging robbery drama

LAHORE: Factory Area police arrested a salesperson and his three accomplices for staging a robbery drama here Thursday.

Reportedly, Yousaf Ullah a salesman at a private factory, had factory’s Rs350,000 cash with him and was going somewhere. In order to ingurgitate the amount, he masterminded a plan and made a call at 15 of a robbery with him. Police responded to the call and started the investigations. When grilled, he confessed to his crime. The suspect Yousaf Ullah along with Farman, Hammad and Faizan were arrested.