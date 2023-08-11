Immunisation awareness campaign launched

LAHORE: On direction by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special awareness campaign regarding importance of immunisation for young children has been launched in the province for motivating parents to get their offspring vaccinated against 12 diseases.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir observed this while addressing an awareness workshop on Thursday. The workshop was organised by Punjab Health in collaboration with UNICEF. The minister called upon the parents to not to be influenced by negative propaganda about vaccination. He urged them to get their children vaccinated without delay for ensuring healthy growth and safeguarding them against diseases in future. The minister informed that the young children could be vaccinated free-of-cost from the nearest health centre or immunisation centre. He observed that creating awareness about immunisation among parents was equal to worship. Children were the future of the nation, better development of children was essentially required for a healthy society, he added.

He said that citizens could get information about immunisation by calling Punjab Health Department's helpline 1033. Dr Jamal Nasir said that media representatives could play an effective role in informing parents about hygiene principles and the importance of immunisation.