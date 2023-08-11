Call to give domestic workers due rights, protection

LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) raised voice for the rights of domestic workers and the eradication of child labour in the country.

Domestic workers faced multiple challenges in terms of recognition, legal protection, and fair treatment, said PWF in a press statement on Thursday.

According to PWF, “Many domestic workers have been subjected to low wages, long working hours, lack of job security and sometimes even abusive working conditions”. Recognising these issues, various organisations and policymakers have been advocating for the rights of domestic workers and improvements in their working conditions.

PWF shares that domestic workers, who often perform essential tasks within households, faced numerous challenges. Child labour within the domestic work sector is particularly concerning, as it not only deprives children of their childhood but also exposes them to various risks and harms.

PWF said that effective efforts such as a combination of advocacy, awareness campaigns, legal reforms and policy changes needed to be done to improve the conditions of domestic workers and eliminate child labour in Pakistan.

PWF said that domestic work should be recongised as formal employment, which would grant workers access to legal protections, social security, and other benefits.