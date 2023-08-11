Naqvi visits violence survivor

LAHORE: Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi visited General Hospital where he met with Rizwana, a victim of violence.
Mohsin Naqvi extended his concern and support to the girl, inquiring about her current well-being. He expressed gratitude to Allah that Rizwana's condition had shown signs of improvement, acknowledging that she was on a better path to recovery. He prayed for her complete and swift restoration to perfect health.
The CM took the time to meet with Rizwana's aunt, providing comfort and assurance during their interaction. He reassured her that he would make future visits to check her progress. The CM issued instructions to the medical staff overseeing her treatment, underscoring the importance of her care and recovery.
