LGH situation annoys CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed serious anger during his visit to the General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences here Thursday.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, the CM scolded the General Hospital's administration, demanding the replacement of the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Works due to poor conditions and patient grievances. He also cautioned the principal of the General Hospital.

Many wards in the hospital were without functioning air conditioning units, causing discomfort and exhaustion among patients and doctors due to the heat. Beds were even placed on bricks in some areas of the hospital. Patients expressed frustration over delays in operations, and in the orthopedic ward, the sons of two elderly women protested the lack of timely surgeries in front of the CM.

Mohsin Naqvi consoled the protesting individuals and issued instructions to the hospital administration for the required surgeries. However, complaints persisted about the hospital's disorderly management, delayed treatments, and operations.

Patients and medical practitioners alike lamented the inadequate care and treatment, with claims of receiving only minimal medication during their visits. Complaints included rounds for unnecessary tests and excessive charges of parking fees. The CM acknowledged the chaotic state of the entire hospital, particularly the emergency department, and emphasised that while it's crowded, it could still be effectively managed.

On the CM's arrival, a cleanup operation began within the hospital wards. He noted that air conditioning units were non-operational in several areas, including the children ward, orthopedic ward, and medical ward. The CM engaged with patients and their families to understand the treatment facilities and proceeded to address the issues.

Expressing his annoyance, the CM questioned the Medical Superintendent's regular visits to the emergency department, demanding to know why the hospital's condition hadn't improved. He voiced his anger over patients and doctors enduring extreme heat without proper AC, and asked why stored gas for air conditioners wasn't being used. During his inspection, he asked for the AC maintenance contract and criticised the fact that, despite substantial monthly expenses, most AC units were non-functional.

Noticing beds placed on bricks, the CM ordered their immediate replacement. His thorough inspection covered various hospital sections, including the emergency room, medical stores, ultrasound section, and specialised departments like the Orthopedic Ward and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences.

The CM directed the functionalisation of the neuro-angiography control room within two days. He interacted with nurses and inquired about their concerns.

He emphasised the necessity for swift patient operations and called for the elimination of operation backlogs. Aiming to enhance treatment facilities, he requested a plan from the health secretary for the General Hospital's improvement.

CM inspects PIC

Caretaker CM visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inspect the medical facilities for heart patients. He inspected emergency wards and other sections, inquired about patient care, and examined the services provided at the PIC.

He inquired about the availability of primary angiography facilities and directed the shifting of recovering patients to the ward from the emergency. He discussed treatment facilities, including the provision of medicines, with the patients. Both patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided at the PIC. Considering the patient load, the CM announced the addition of new beds to the PIC.

Takes notice of electricity shutdown

Mohsin Naqvi sought a report about the electricity shutdown in an operation theatre of Ganga Ram Hospital and directed Specialised Healthcare Minister Dr Javed Akram and Secretary Ali Jan to hold inquiry.

A report be submitted about non-functioning of alternate system during electricity shutdown in operation theatre and action be taken against the those responsible for the negligence. On the orders of the CM, an inquiry team reached the hospital.

Inspects police station Gulberg

The CM inspected PS Gulberg, Liberty where he reviewed the progress on public complaints at the front desk and engaged in conversation with citizens submitting their applications.

He directed for timely action on the applications within the stipulated timeframe and expressed concern over delays in some requests despite 24 hours having passed. He directed that the applicants be informed through email, along with registration of the First Information Report (FIR) message, and the FIR should also be sent via email to avoid repeated visits to the police station.

A couple complained about extorting money from them by policemen at Gaddafi Stadium, upon which CM ordered SP (Model Town) to take action against the police officials. The CM also inspected Roznamcha, Malkhana, the investigation wing and the Gulberg traffic sector. He conversed with the accused confined in lockup, during his inspection of the anti-car lifting cell, to inquire about their cases.