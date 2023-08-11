‘PSB to seek PCB’s help to conduct dope tests’

LAHORE: Khalid Mehmood, secretary general of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), has said that vital things regarding Pakistan’s contingent for the Asian Games were discussed with a top Pakistan Sports Board official on Thursday.

Khalid met with Director General PSB Shoaib Khoso to discuss details about the 305-member contingent for this year's Asian Games in China. “The main discussion was that how many members of the contingent will be backed by the PSB. How many people the Board will back through special grants which the Board has given to the federations and how many people will be backed by the national sports federations,” Khalid told 'The News'.

“Federations will submit travelling schedule and tickets will be managed accordingly so that by August 20 traveling schedule could be sent to the organizing committee,” Khalid said. “All federations will send to us their final list of those athletes whose entries by name have been confirmed so that we could work out traveling plan according to that and send it to the PSB,” he said.

Khalid said that normally squads are sent two days before their event but if any federation files a request that it would send its squad a few days before the event due to technical reasons and medal chances then effort will be made to facilitate them.

“As far as the return is concerned so every squad will return the next day after the end of its event,” Khalid said. “The PSB has not yet finalized its officials and in few days it will make it finalized keeping in view its funding and administrative approval. Our own officials list will be finalized by August 18 as we are set to meet the POA president Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan on August 16. We will also send three to four people,” Khalid said.