Fit-again Arshad all set for World Championship

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi on Thursday said that the premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has boosted his run-up which will help him in the World Championship slated to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

“Previously I was missing speed in his run up and he seemed almost in a standing position if you see his poses. Yesterday when I witnessed him so it made me happy that he has gained a good speed and now it is the matter of converting that speed into the force behind the javelin,” Sahi told ‘The News’ in a detailed chat about Arshad’s fitness and his chances in the World Championship.

“I am very happy and I expect from him good result during the World Championship,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete. Sahi on Wednesday night witnessed Arshad’s training here at the Punjab Stadium. Arshad also managed a few throws in the presence of the AFP chief which also convinced him that the athlete has recovered from injuries. “He is fit,” Sahi said.

“I have seen his three to four throws with full run-up. He is fine. He does not have any physical issue and inshaAllah he will do well in Hungary,” he said. “Because of the past injuries they could not do technical works more. He is physically very fit. In the remaining time he will undergo two to three techniques sessions,” he revealed.

This correspondent has also learnt that after Sahi’s visit to witness Arshad’s training and the way he showcased his skills in front of the AFP chief has instilled a lot of confidence in Arshad. “Arshad is extremely happy about his recovery,” a source close to Arshad told 'The News'.

“As Arshad will be competing after a long time so it will be difficult to predict how he will perform. But we can say now that he is physically and psychologically fit and we expect a very good result from him,” Sahi said.

“Injury can occur any time but we will pray to God that he remains fit. Our whole focus is on the World Championship. What will happen there and what will be the future it will all depend on the global event,” he said.

“In Hungary both coaches from Germany and South Africa would also be there with whom we are in contact. Salman Butt will also discuss with them. The techniques which he does here we send to the German coach and discuss with him and Arshad’s coach Salman Butt is taking input from him,” he said. Sahi said if Arshad clicks there and showed his fitness then he will be sent to Germany after the Asian Games to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“As there will be no time after the World Championship as he will after a few days move to China to feature in the Asian Games so we will send him to Germany after the Asiad to prepare for the Paris Olympics,” Sahi said.

After securing golds in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the subsequent Islamic Games in Turkey Arshad underwent elbow and knee surgery. He took a few months to recover. However he developed a knee injury during the 34th National Games in Quetta in May this year which also forced him to stay away of the Asian Championship held in Bangkok last month.

This will be after one year that Arshad will be taking part in any international event. His personal best throw is 90.18 metre which he had managed in Birmingham to set a new Commonwealth Games record.