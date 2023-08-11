Anas to lead Pakistan in Asian Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Anas Ali Shah will spearhead Pakistan's hopes going into the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be held in Dalian (China) from 16-20 August, 2023.
The Pakistan squash contingent will depart for China on August 13. Anas will represent Pakistan in the under-19 category with Abdullah Nadeem and Abdullah Nawaz (under-17), Ibrahim Zeb (under-15), Ahmad Rayyan Khalil and Nauman Khan (under-13) are the others in different age category groups are there to carry hopes at the Asian event.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board in a heartfelt tribute to one of the pioneers of Pakistan cricket's early era has...
RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League kicks off on Friday amid unprecedented attention on Saudi football following a year of...
AUCKLAND: Japan are the revelation of the Women´s World Cup but they must brace themselves for the ultimate clash of...
LAHORE: Khalid Mehmood, secretary general of the Pakistan Olympic Association , has said that vital things regarding...
LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s president Major General Mohammad Akram Sahi on Thursday said that the...
LAHORE: Domestic regional presidents called on Chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Zaka...