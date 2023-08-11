Anas to lead Pakistan in Asian Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Anas Ali Shah will spearhead Pakistan's hopes going into the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be held in Dalian (China) from 16-20 August, 2023.

The Pakistan squash contingent will depart for China on August 13. Anas will represent Pakistan in the under-19 category with Abdullah Nadeem and Abdullah Nawaz (under-17), Ibrahim Zeb (under-15), Ahmad Rayyan Khalil and Nauman Khan (under-13) are the others in different age category groups are there to carry hopes at the Asian event.