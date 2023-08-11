PCB takes regional heads into confidence over domestic structure

LAHORE: Domestic regional presidents called on Chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf at the PCB's headquarters here on Thursday. The meeting was convened to deliberate on the impending alterations to the domestic cricket structure.

In a major development for Pakistan cricket, the meeting, conducted in an atmosphere of congeniality, underscored the cooperative spirit and shared dedication of all stakeholders towards enhancing the landscape of domestic cricket within the nation.

Representing diverse cricketing regions across Pakistan, the regional presidents voiced their profound confidence in the proposed revisions to the domestic structure, which the PCB is poised to introduce and formally unveil later today.

The meeting served as a forum for open discourse and comprehensive deliberations concerning the mechanics of the new domestic framework, with a focal point on its potential to foster and elevate cricketing talent at the grassroots level.

In parallel, the recently constituted Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), led by former captain Misbah-ul-Haq with Mohammad Hafeez as a member, delivered an extensive briefing to the regional presidents at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.