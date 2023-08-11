Coles quits as women team’s head coach

LAHORE: The head coach of Pakistan women’s team Mark Coles has resigned due to personal reasons. He will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start from September 1 in Karachi.
Coles, who had previously served as head coach of the women’s team from 2017 to 2019, was appointed this year in April. The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women's side and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board in a heartfelt tribute to one of the pioneers of Pakistan cricket's early era has...
RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League kicks off on Friday amid unprecedented attention on Saudi football following a year of...
AUCKLAND: Japan are the revelation of the Women´s World Cup but they must brace themselves for the ultimate clash of...
LAHORE: Khalid Mehmood, secretary general of the Pakistan Olympic Association , has said that vital things regarding...
LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s president Major General Mohammad Akram Sahi on Thursday said that the...
ISLAMABAD: Anas Ali Shah will spearhead Pakistan's hopes going into the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to...