McIlroy, Rahm secure Ryder Cup qualification

PARIS: Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have become the first European players to book their places at this year´s Ryder Cup in Rome, the team announced on Wednesday.

Four-time major winner McIlroy will make his seventh successive appearance in the event, with Rahm to play for a third straight edition against the US. World number two McIlroy is currently the highest-ranked European golfer, one place above Rahm.

The Northern Irishman has won 14 points from 28 matches in the matchplay showdown, helping Europe lift the trophy four times. Reigning Masters champion Rahm made his debut in the 2018 victory in Paris and sealed 3.5 points at Whistling Straits two years ago despite Europe´s 19-9 thrashing by the Americans. There are four more automatic spots up for grabs for the matches which will be held from September 29-October 1, with captain Luke Donald to make six wildcard selections. World number one Scottie Scheffler and US Open champion Wyndham Clark have already secured places on the USA team.

Major winner Justin Thomas to compete in SA Two-time major winner Justin Thomas will play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from November 9-12, the organisers said on Wednesday. His presence at the Sun City resort 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Johannesburg will mark a rare appearance by an American in an event popularly known as the ´African major´.

The last American to lift the Nedbank trophy was Jim Furyk, who achieved back-to-back victories at the Gary Player Country Club in 2005 and 2006. Thomas must hope his visit brings a change of luck after a winless USPGA season, which culminated in him failing to secure a FedEx play-offs place.

In his last major appearance, he failed to make the British Open cut last month after a disastrous opening-round 82 at Royal Liverpool. "I am so excited (and looking forward) to everything South Africa has to offer," the 30-year-old ranked 25th in the world said in a statement.

"It is a country I have always wanted to visit and this tournament gives me the opportunity not only to do that, but to compete in such an historic event." The Nedbank Challenge, first staged in 1981, has a $6 million (EUR5.5 mn) purse and is the penultimate tournament on the DP World Tour schedule.