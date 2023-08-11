Diani firing for France ahead of Australia World Cup showdown

BRISBANE: Kadidiatou Diani might have feared she was going to miss the Women´s World Cup when she suffered a fractured collarbone towards the end of last season, but the 28-year-old returned to fitness in time and has played a key role on France´s run to the quarter-finals.

Diani followed up a hat-trick, including two penalties, in a 6-3 win over Panama in the group stage by scoring the opener in France´s 4-0 thrashing of Morocco in the last 16 that set up a showdown with co-hosts Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Only Japan´s Hinata Miyazawa, with five, has scored more goals than Diani, who has also laid on three assists at the tournament, including two for her strike partner, Eugenie Le Sommer. Those numbers indicate that a last-minute tactical change before the tournament by French coach Herve Renard was an inspired move.

Diani played on the right wing of a 4-3-3 when France lost 1-0 to Australia in Melbourne in a friendly on July 14. Renard then abruptly changed to a 4-4-2 with Diani moving through the middle. Les Bleues misfired in a goalless draw with Jamaica but have scored 12 in three matches since then. Yet Diani does not especially enjoy her new position. "I think I prefer being on the wing. The only advantage is that I score more goals," she told French sports daily L´Equipe last month.