Body of tortured man found in rent-a-car showroom

The body of a man, bearing marks of torture, was discovered in a rent-a-car showroom in the Nagan Chowrangi area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sir Syed police station on Thursday.

The police arrived at the showroom and recovered the body. The victim's remains were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 26-year-old Adeel, son of Tanvir.

SHO Shahid Taj reported that three arrests had been made -- Ammar, son of Atiq, and Ali Nawaz, son of Hussain, the owners of the rent-a-car establishment, and Hassan.

Police suspected that a monetary dispute of about Rs1.5 million drove the suspects to torture the victim. Further revelations linked five more individuals, including Hassan, Bilal, Moiz, Daniyal and Adnan, to the incident, but they remained at large.

A video of the assault, where the suspects were seen beating the victim with belts and sticks while demanding money, went viral across social media platforms. The victim was the sole brother of three sisters and was battling drug addiction. According to the arrested suspects, the motive behind the crime was an attempt to collect Rs1.5 million owed by Adeel, who had been avoiding payment for a prolonged period.

On August 8, Adeel came into contact with the suspects, leading to his capture and subsequent torture within the showroom, all recorded on video. The suspects then confined Adeel to the showroom before departing. The circulation of the video on August 9 prompted police action, resulting in the arrest of Ali, Hassan and Ammar at the Bismillah Hotel based on a tip-off.

Upon arriving at the showroom and identifying the suspects, the police discovered Adeel's body. A case has been filed against eight individuals following a complaint by a sister of the victim, triggering further investigative efforts by the police.