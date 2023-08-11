DNA training session for police officials ends

A two-day DNA training session for police officials concluded at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Thursday.

Officials said the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the ICCBS organised the training session on August 9 and 10, in which 50 police officials, including 25 from the Crime Scene Unit and 25 from the Police Investigation Department, participated. The officials were given hands-on training at mock crime scenes.

Earlier, in the opening session, ICCBS Acting Director Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen welcomed the participants on behalf of Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General.

Addressing the session, she discussed the technological advancement in the field of forensic DNA analysis. She said that this session was a part of the training programme designed for various stakeholders separately, catering to their official needs.

SFDL In-charge and Project Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, in the opening session, said the discovery of deoxyribonucleic acid more commonly known as DNA was considered one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century.

Forensic DNA is an important modern-age tool which has gained much attention recently in most criminal and civil matters, he said, adding that it has not only been used to solve countless crimes but also exonerated people wrongly convicted, as well as solving several cold cases.

The training of police officials is very important for proper collection of evidence, which will help the dispensation of justice in its true spirit, he observed.

He also described the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility for forensic DNA analysis, which has been developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology. The participants of the training session also paid a visit to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory.