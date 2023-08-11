MQM hindered Sindh govt from providing jobs to people: Wahab

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) hindered the Sindh government from providing jobs to the people of Sindh as per the law.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said this on Thursday as he addressed a press conference at the media corner of the Sindh Assembly.

He said the Sindh government could not actualise the promise of providing employment owing to obstacles created by the MQM.

He added that the poor were deprived of jobs due to the MQM-P which would face the results of its actions in the coming elections.

Wahab also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stating that Sindh was ignored during its four-year tenure. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto and the Sindh government did not leave the people of Sindh during the Covid pandemic due to which the province was saved, he said. “The journey to serve the people will continue,” he added.

The Sindh government cultivated wheat even in the flood situation, he said, adding that despite difficult conditions, the party engaged in serving the people and put the case of Sindh before the federal government.

“We convinced the federation that we have managed the hospitals better and got the management of three main hospitals, which were taken away from the province during PTI’s term,” Wahab said.