Robber killed, two others held in Sharea Faisal shootout

A suspected robber was killed and a cop was wounded in an encounter between police and robbers along Sharea Faisal near the Natha Khan flyover on Thursday.

During the intense standoff, the robber’s accomplice was also caught in an injured state. Police Head Constable Rao Noman sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, necessitating immediate medical attention.

The dead suspect was identified as Sarfaraz, also known as Rafu, while his injured associate as Saifullah. Police disclosed that the deceased and apprehended suspect were subjects of ongoing investigations into a series of street crimes, particularly those committed along Sharae Faisal.

Both individuals, one fatally wounded and the other injured, along with the injured cop were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where one suspect died.

In a separate incident, two members of the Shaheen Force, Constables Khurram and Areeb, sustained injuries in a confrontation near the Nagan Chowrangi area, within the jurisdiction of the Taimuria police station.

The officers were admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where their medical conditions were reported to be stable. During this confrontation, two alleged robbers were also wounded, managing to escape the scene under the cover of the ensuing firefight.

Meanwhile, an altercation unfolded in the Ayub Goth vicinity, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police. The encounter resulted in the apprehension of a suspected robber, Ghufran, who was found injured at the scene. However, Ghufran’s partner-in-crime managed to evade capture.