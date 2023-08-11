Private schools not following law, concedes education minister on PA’s penultimate day

Private schools in the province are not following various legal requirements and the Sindh government will introduce a mobile phone application to receive complaints about violations of the law by private schools.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah made these remarks in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday as he responded to a call-attention notice by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Mangla Sharma.

The MQM-P legislator said on her call-attention notice that private schools in the province had not been adhering to the government rule of providing free education to up to 10 per cent of their students.

She also complained that there was also no check on the fee charged by the private schools. Responding to the call-attention notice, Shah said that the existing law bound every registered private school in the province to provide free education to up to 10 per cent of its students.

He said the government alone did not have the financial resources to provide free education to all the children from five to 16 years in accordance with the Constitution and the private sector had to share this responsibility.

The education minister added that the private schools were required to teach Urdu and Sindhi languages to their students. He lamented that some private schools were not adhering to such academic requirements.

He said the Sindh government had recently conducted a census to develop a database of the private schools. He also advised the concerned parents to keep a check on the working of the private schools where their children were enrolled after payment of heavy fee.

The education minister said the Sindh government would introduce a mobile phone application to receive complaints in this regard.

Burial at shrine

The Sindh Assembly was also told that permission was granted only for the burial of deceased VVIPs in the graveyard in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine in Clifton and ordinary persons could not avail this facility.

This information was provided by Heer Ismail Soho, parliamentary secretary for the Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr department, as she responded to written and verbal queries of concerned lawmakers during the question hour of the session.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan MPA Mufti Qasim Fakhri expressed his desire in the House that he wanted to be buried in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after his death.

To this, the parliamentary secretary responded that burial could be granted at the desired site if one had honest intentions to this effect.

She informed the House that a committee had been overseeing the affairs of the shrine. She told the lawmakers that donations collected at the shrine were all spent on meeting the expenditures of the shrine.

She said that donations totaling up to Rs10 million were collected annually at the shrine and this amount had been increasing every year. She assured the legislators that there were ample security arrangements for the safety of hundreds of thousands of people who visited the shrine every year.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani announced that a farewell photo session of the outgoing lawmakers of the House would be held before its dissolution on Friday (today) afternoon. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rana Ansar will also make farewell speeches in the House today after similar remarks by other MPAs.