English rule

Good English is given undue importance in our job market and educational systems, which is quite unfair for many talented young people. Despite their good academic record, many young people have a tough time finding a job that meets their expectations as they are not fluent in English.
Those who receive their education from private institutes, which place a greater emphasis on English, tend to have better career opportunities than those who attend government institutes. Although we cannot deny the importance of English as the language of global business, when we make it a prerequisite for a good career path we are being unfair to scores of capable young people.
Hurmat Zahrah
Lahore
This letter refers to the news story ‘Domestic help Rizwana’s back was burnt with tongs: minister’ . One...
The education system of Pakistan has been a failure and remains anchored in old concepts like rote-learning. Our...
Democracy and justice are interconnected and inseparable. Without justice democracy becomes nothing more than a facade...
I am deeply concerned about the political unrest unfolding in Pakistan. This instability often manifests in...
Bilawal Zardari has the gall to blame the senior leadership of making “politics difficult for the next...
The flour points established in Skardu for the poor are not working as intended. No proper records are being kept and...