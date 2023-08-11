English rule

Good English is given undue importance in our job market and educational systems, which is quite unfair for many talented young people. Despite their good academic record, many young people have a tough time finding a job that meets their expectations as they are not fluent in English.

Those who receive their education from private institutes, which place a greater emphasis on English, tend to have better career opportunities than those who attend government institutes. Although we cannot deny the importance of English as the language of global business, when we make it a prerequisite for a good career path we are being unfair to scores of capable young people.

Hurmat Zahrah

Lahore