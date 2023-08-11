Education reform

The education system of Pakistan has been a failure and remains anchored in old concepts like rote-learning. Our leaders and bureaucrats are either unaware of or unconcerned about this problem. There is also the problem of the many different examination boards in this country, each with their own subjects and standards.

There should be a uniform standard and quality of education for students throughout the country so that there is a level playing field for all students. The government must take note of and respond to this issue by reforming the education system.

Shah Hassan

Islamabad