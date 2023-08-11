Education reform

The education system of Pakistan has been a failure and remains anchored in old concepts like rote-learning. Our leaders and bureaucrats are either unaware of or unconcerned about this problem. There is also the problem of the many different examination boards in this country, each with their own subjects and standards.
There should be a uniform standard and quality of education for students throughout the country so that there is a level playing field for all students. The government must take note of and respond to this issue by reforming the education system.
Shah Hassan
Islamabad
Good English is given undue importance in our job market and educational systems, which is quite unfair for many...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Domestic help Rizwana’s back was burnt with tongs: minister’ . One...
Democracy and justice are interconnected and inseparable. Without justice democracy becomes nothing more than a facade...
I am deeply concerned about the political unrest unfolding in Pakistan. This instability often manifests in...
Bilawal Zardari has the gall to blame the senior leadership of making “politics difficult for the next...
The flour points established in Skardu for the poor are not working as intended. No proper records are being kept and...