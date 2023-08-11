 
Friday August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023

Democracy and justice are interconnected and inseparable. Without justice democracy becomes nothing more than a facade for tyranny and a token for the deceitful politicians to exploit the ordinary citizens. Ultimately, incompetent persons come to govern the affairs of the country through rigged elections, fuelling oppression, cronyism and socioeconomic stagnation.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib