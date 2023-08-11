BAFL’s profit surges 113.9pc in 1H

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs18.620 billion in the first half of 2023, showing a growth of 113.9 percent over last year.

The bank's deposit base increased by 34.6 percent year-on-year (YoY), closing at Rs1.776 trillion as at June 30, 2023. The bank also improved its market share in deposits. CA and CASA ratios stood at 42.8 percent and 71.3 percent respectively.

The bank's advances closed at Rs798.096 billion, while maintaining a strong credit discipline amid challenging market fundamentals. The Bank has sufficient coverage of its non-performing loans by over 102 percent (including general provision). The bank remains adequately capitalised with CAR well above the regulatory requirement. The board of directors of BAFL has declared an interim cash dividend of Rs3.00 per share.