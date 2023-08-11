SECP guide in regional languages

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday said it has released promoter guides in Balochi, Pushto, and Sindhi to help potential entrepreneurs, particularly youths from diverse regions, understand the process for registering their businesses as companies in their native languages.

The guidebooks comprehensively cover the concepts, procedures, and necessary documentation for establishing a company, along with the post-incorporation requirements. All information is presented in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, and the associated rules and regulations. The SECP has already released promoter guides in several foreign languages, including English, Chinese, Turkish, Spanish, and Arabic, as part of its efforts to facilitate investors.