Trilateral trade ties discussed

LAHORE: Iran’s consul general in Lahore said on Thursday that his country was ready to cooperate with Pakistan and China in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and other fields by providing its manpower and skilled labor.

Mehran Movahed Far made the offer during a visit to the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to discuss trilateral relations between the three countries, according to a statement from the chamber.

He said Iran and Pakistan had good relations that should be translated into growing business ties to achieve mutual economic benefits.

Far urged a delegation of China and Pakistan to visit Iran to explore the potential for business and investment opportunities and assured them of his embassy’s support and cooperation. He also thanked China and Pakistan for supporting Iran at international forums and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen trade and economic bonds between the three countries.

The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran stood at $293.18 million in 2022, with Pakistan’s exports to Iran at $32.29 million and imports from Iran at $260.89 million, the statement said. The main items that Pakistan imported from Iran included electrical machinery, minerals, oil, organic chemicals, iron and steel.