Rupee inches down

Karachi: The rupee fell slightly against the dollar on Thursday due to demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 287.60, a 0.05 percent lower than Wednesday's close of 287.46. The local currency lost 25 paisas to close at 294.75 to the dollar in the open market, according to the rates reported by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

"The demand for dollars to make import payments caused the rupee to lose its gains from the previous session. The availability of dollars was insufficient to satisfy market needs," said a currency dealer.

"The demand and supply of dollars determine how the exchange fluctuates; therefore the rupee declined when demand was high and supply was low," the dealer added.

According to dealers, the central bank does not intervene in the market, as required by the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, and the market determines the currency rate.

The exchange rate might change in either direction depending on the state of the market. The State Bank of Pakistan desires that the market function in an orderly way.