Gain for some curse for others

LAHORE: In Pakistan where imports significantly outweigh exports, and essential items like edible oil are mostly imported with a substantial portion of consumer goods having imported inputs, the impact on the public is quite pronounced.

In such a situation, the Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength making imports more expensive. Businesses somehow cope with the increase in input costs, and exporters benefit from decline in rupee value against the dollar.

As Pakistan heavily relies on imports and the value of imports is much higher than exports, it has led to a trade deficit. This situation puts pressure on the value of the Pakistani rupee.

This also leads to high inflation, making goods and services more expensive, reducing the purchasing power of the common man and making it more difficult to afford essential items.

When we compare the prices in Pakistan, we naturally see fluctuation in rates over a time in rupee terms. But this is misleading in the sense that consumers have to make payments on the basis of the final price that is determined after the impact of imported inputs is calculated.

Businesses charge the rates from consumers after incorporating their profits in the increased cost. Higher cost might reduce the demand that reduces production.

The exporters however are not much impacted in a situation that Pakistan is

currently facing. But the common man is devastated.

Take for instance the minimum wage that has increased from Rs13,000 per month in 2003-04 to Rs32,000 per month in 2023-24. This is a 246 percent increase in minimum wage in the past two decades.

But in terms of the US dollar, the minimum wage in 2003-04 was $216.66 as one dollar was worth Rs60, while at the current dollar rate of Rs287 the minimum wage of Rs32,000 is equivalent to only $111.49. For those largely dependent on imported goods, the minimum wage has halved.

For exporters with a workforce of 3,000 (garment factories), the savings on wages amount to $315,000 per month.

Petrol is another cost both for businesses and the common man. Petrol price has increased from Rs80 per litre in 2003-04 to Rs287 per litre.

In dollar terms, the rate of petrol in 2003-04 was $1.33 per litre, while at the current price of petrol, it is equivalent to one dollar per litre. For the common man this price is unbearable, but for the exporters there is some cut in the rates.

The increased costs associated with imported goods, including essential items like edible oil, has increased the overall cost of living.

Reliance on imports for essential goods like edible oil makes the country vulnerable to changes in international markets, supply disruptions, and fluctuations in prices.

A consistent trade deficit has strained the country’s overall economic health. Higher prices for essential goods has widened the gap between the rich and the poor, making it harder for those with lower incomes to maintain a decent standard of living.

To mitigate the impacts of trade imbalances, the government was forced to drastically restrict imports. This created acute shortage of imported inputs forcing many industries to close down and lay off workers.