Transition jitters hit stocks as investors await caretaker setup

Stocks ended lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, as investors turned cautious ahead of looming political transition to a caretaker government that will oversee the next general elections.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 index fell 0.87 percent or 419.26 points to close at 47,808.34 points.

Traders said the index started the day on a positive note, but the momentum faded in the second half as the bears took over. The index traded in a range of 996.16 points, showing an intraday high of 48,622.9 and a low of 47,626.74. Total traded volume of the KSE-100 Index was 175.252 million shares.

With a turnover of 175 million shares, the market exhibited high activity, but the sharp decline in the index was triggered by OGDC's 64-point erosion and the banking sector's 132-point dip.

Brokerage Topline Securities said equities commenced the day on a strong note as the benchmark index carried forward bullish momentum and made an intraday high of 48,623 level (+395 points; up 0.82 percent).

“However, in the later half of the day, an across-the-board selloff grabbed market momentum from left, right, and center, and the benchmark index not only lost the earlier gained ground but went into negative territory and ultimately closed the day's affair down 0.87 percent.”

It attributed the selling spree to the lack of official confirmation from the IMF or the Ministry of Finance regarding the news of the International Monetary Fund's approval of the circular debt management plan.

During the trading hours, the E&P, Power, Banks, and Technology sectors contributed negatively as OGDC, HUBC, PPL, MEBL, and SYS lost 267 points cumulatively. On the flip side, DAWH, UBL, and NESTLE added 137 points collectively as they saw some buying interest.

Market volumes stood at ~322 million shares and value of Rs12.8 billion, respectively. WTL led the volume chart as it has witnessed 41.5 million shares change of hands today.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply lower on political noise amid uncertainty over the appointment of a caretaker government setup after the National Assembly was dissolved and the weak rupee.

“Surging industrial power tariffs are impacting corporate earnings and the uncertain outcome of Iran's refusal to the government's suspension notice of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said in its post-trading note that volatility resumed around the key 48,000 pivot, which leaves open the potential for the 46,000-47,000 support to be tested.

It stated that OGDC PA (-3.58 percent), PPL PA (-4.29 percent), and MEBL PA (-2.39 percent) were the key blue chips that were sharply lower. Power names remained strong with NPL PA (+7.5 percent) and NCPL (+5.47 percent).

BAFL PA and MEBL PA both announced their 1HCY23 earnings, with both reporting in line with AHL expectations.