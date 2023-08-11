SBP to issue Rs100 coin to mark CPEC’s 10th anniversary

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will issue a commemorative coin of Rs100 to mark the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a statement said on Thursday.

The CPEC, a major infrastructure and economic development project between China and Pakistan, was launched in 2013. Since then, it has contributed greatly to Pakistan's economic development, with billions of dollars’ worth of projects being completed or under construction.

The commemorative coin will be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 11, 2023. It is a round, milled coin with a diameter of 30.00 mm and a weight of 13.5 grams. It is made of Cupro-Nickel metal, with 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel.

The obverse side of the coin features an artistically designed five-pointed star. Inside the star are the crescent moon and star from Pakistan's national flag, and the five stars from China's national flag. The words "CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF CPEC" are written in English and Urdu, and the face value of the coin, "100" in bold numerals and "Rupiya" in Urdu, are also featured.

The reverse side of the coin features another five-pointed star, with the words "CHINA PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRDOR" in English and Chinese, and "PAKISTAN CHEEN EQTESADI RAHDARI" in Urdu. The words "FROM VISION TO REALITY" are also written in English. The years "2013" and "2023" are also featured on the coin, to commemorate the decade of CPEC's high-quality development.