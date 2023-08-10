CDA approves Rs5bn project

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday approved over Rs5.4 billion project for extension of Margalla Avenue from N-5 to M-1 (Motorway).

The approval was given at a meeting of CDA Development Working. The CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal presided over the meeting.

As per details, the authority would acquire 2.4 kilometers land and the project would be completed in eight months. The meeting approved the plan for construction supervision. Construction of an interchange on N-5 (GT Road) is also part of this project. The meeting also approved Rs186 million project for addition of 15 beds in CDA Capital Hospital.