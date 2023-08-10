CDA approves Rs5bn project

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday approved over Rs5.4 billion project for extension of Margalla Avenue from N-5 to M-1 (Motorway).
The approval was given at a meeting of CDA Development Working. The CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal presided over the meeting.
As per details, the authority would acquire 2.4 kilometers land and the project would be completed in eight months. The meeting approved the plan for construction supervision. Construction of an interchange on N-5 (GT Road) is also part of this project. The meeting also approved Rs186 million project for addition of 15 beds in CDA Capital Hospital.
QUETTA: At least six people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday in a hand grenade attack on a joint road area of the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday issued notices to the federal government on a petition, challenging...
LAHORE: On the last day of the government, the Sharif family was reported to have received a big relief from the NAB,...
LAHORE: The Punjab Prisons Department has recommended action against the assistant superintendent and chief head...
ISLAMABAD: The lead counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Khawaja Haris joined the inquiry initiated by the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the stay until August 24, restraining the police from arresting the...