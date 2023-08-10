LHC issues notices on amendments to Official Secrets Act

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday issued notices to the federal government on a petition, challenging amendments made to the Official Secrets Act.

The petition was filed in the LHC seeking to declare amendments made to the act “ultra vires to the Constitution”. The court also issued notices to other respondents including the Ministry of Law and Justice, the National Assembly and the Election Commission of Pakistan. The petition stated that arbitrary exercise of arrest powers given under the Act resulted in gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petition said that Section 2 of the Act brings intelligence agencies in the position to use excessive powers which resulted in fear in the hearts of civilians as civilian areas are also added to the ambit of defence establishments, which is leading to rampant abuse of authority and unjustified arrests.

During the hearing, the court remarked that “Pakistan is our home; look what we have done with it”. LHC judge Justice Shahid Bilal Hassn heard the case.