LDA says Sharifs’ properties not released

LAHORE: On the last day of the government, the Sharif family was reported to have received a big relief from the NAB, which released the frozen properties of the Sharifs.

This news was aired on several private TV channels but Director DG Cell, LDA Asif Hussain denied receiving any letter from the NAB for releasing of the properties.

As per the news, the Sharif family got a big relief when their properties were released by the NAB following the decision of cases by the NAB court.

The properties of Shehbaz Sharif and his family were frozen due to the hearing of the case in the NAB court. The properties of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Sulaiman Shehbaz and others were unfrozen while the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz were also unfrozen.

These properties were property number 96 and 87 of Model Town H Block in the name of Nusrat Shehbaz, Plot No. 61A, 62, 63, 64, 65, 68, 69, 70 and 71 in K Block of Johar Town owned by Hamza Shehbaz were unfrozen, plot No. 48, 49, 50 and 51 in Judicial Colony Phase One owned by Hamza Shehbaz were also unfrozen. Property owned by Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi 114A in Ghous-ul-Azam Colony Gulberg 2 was also unfrozen.