‘Facebook posts’ of trial court judge: Khawaja Haris records statement before FIA Cybercrime Circle

ISLAMABAD: The lead counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Khawaja Haris joined the inquiry initiated by the Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday and responded the questions of the inquiry team in connection with a query relating to fake Facebook posts of the trial court judge who convicted the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case.

The FIA also interrogated Naeem Haider Panjhuta, the special attorney of Imran Khan, in connection with this inquiry on Tuesday for eight hours. The FIA, after the investigation, declared the controversial posts as fabricated. Khawaja Haris argued that the FIA report on the issue of fake posts on Facebook was one-sided. He recorded his statement before the inquiry team and described his version.