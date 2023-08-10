Lawyer’s murder case: SC restrains police from arresting Imran till 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the stay until August 24, restraining the police from arresting the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of a lawyer. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, heard Imran’s appeal against the Balochistan High Court verdict, dismissing his plea seeking quashment of the FIR, nominating him in the murder of Abdul Razaak, Advocate.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi were the other members of the bench. The courtroom saw a heated exchange of harsh words between Justice Naqvi and Justice Rizvi and Amanullah Kanrani, the counsel for the deceased lawyer, when the later raised objections to the judges sitting on the bench. As the court resumed hearing, Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Imran Khan, came to the rostrum. Justice Yahya Afridi asked Khosa if he had gone through the report submitted by the investigation officer in the case. Khosa replied in the negative but said he would be able to examine it shortly and then make his submissions. Meanwhile, Amanullah Kanrani raised objections to the presence of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi on the bench.

Kanrani contended that Justice Mazahir Naqvi had asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice in the case of Muhammad Dogar regarding elections in Punjab, while a case was pending against Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi in the Sindh High Court. The counsel pleaded that the case should be heard on merit. Justice Naqvi and Justice Rizvi, however, took exception to the counsel’s allegations.

“Who gave you the permission to talk in such a manner about us?” Justice Mazahir Naqvi asked Kanrani while Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked the counsel which case was pending against him.

“You are levelling allegations against me, hence bring the evidence against me,” Justice Rizvi told Kanrani. “I am just talking about it but not levelling allegations,” Kanrani replied.

Justice Rizvi, however, asked the counsel to bring those details or tender an apology, otherwise contempt proceedings would be initiated against him.

Kanrani replied that he wanted the case to be heard on merit adding that he had lots of things to say and proceeded towards his seat.

At this, Justice Yahya Afridi told Kanrani to come to the rostrum and said the court was hearing the matter on merit but he had started levelling allegations against the judges.

“Unless you make things clear, the proceedings can’t move,” Justice Afridi told Kanrani adding that the court was not expecting such a behavior from a senior lawyer.

“If you had objections to the judges, you should have submitted it in writing instead of saying it verbally during the course of proceedings of the case,” Justice Yahya told Kanrani.

Justice Rizvi asked Justice Afridi to tell Kanrani to provide evidence in defence of allegations he had levelled against him, otherwise issue him a contempt notice.

Justice Mazahir asked Kanrani that he will have to answer to his allegations. “We are not weak,” Justice Naqvi remarked.

Kanrani, however, replied to the judge not to shout, as he was not his slave but an ordinary citizen, having the right of opinion. “Are we slaves?” Justice Mazahir Naqvi asked.

Meanwhile, Justice Yahya Afridi told Kanrani that either he should give it in writing or apologize to the court.

Kanrani later apologized to the court. However, he submitted that the judges should not become a party to the case and if they wanted to do so, then they should leave the chair.

Meanwhile, Justice Afridi asked Justice Naqvi whether he accepted Kanrani’s apology.

“No, absolutely not!” Justice Naqvi replied. Justice Afridi asked Justice Rizvi if he had accepted Kanrani’s apology. He replied that he could accept the unconditional apology provided the counsel gave it in writing, providing evidence of his allegations.

Meanwhile, the court reserved the matter on the apology asking Kanrani to submit an unconditional written apology and further proceeded with the main case.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked Sardar Latif Khosa about his viewpoint. The counsel replied that an effort was being made to make them part of the investigation process adding that they had already objected to the JIT, constituted for investigation into the case.

“It is the stance of the Balochistan government that we should join the investigation; however, we will not be a part of the investigation,” he remarked. Meanwhile, the court extended until August 24 the stay restraining the police from arresting Imran Khan and adjourned further proceedings. On the last hearing held on July 24, the court had restrained the police from arresting Imran until August 9.