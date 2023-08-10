Outgoing govt fills vacant posts in economic ministries, attached departments

ISLAMABAD: Prior to the completion of tenure of the outgoing PDM-led regime, the government has filled several key vacant positions in economic ministries and attached departments, including the selection of Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Saleem Ullah.

Out of the three names in the summary forwarded by the Ministry of Finance to the federal cabinet, the government granted approval for Saleem Ullah as Deputy Governor SBP.

In recent weeks and months, the government had filled several vacant positions in the Ministry of Finance and attached departments, including SECP, CCP, NBP and FBR. The government had filled the position of Director General Debt Office and appointed former bureaucrat Mohsin Chandna on this key post.

The government had recently appointed Rehmat Ali Hassnie as President National Bank of Pakistan for a period of three years subject to fit and proper test clearance by the SBP.

The government had also appointed Amjad Zubair Tiwana as the new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman.

The newly-approved summary has selected Saleem Ullah as Deputy Governor SBP. He is a career banker with more than two decades of experience at various positions in SBP, including Head Microfinance Division, Head Strategic Management, Director Agricultural Credit, Director Development Finance and Director Islamic Banking. The government also appointed four Members of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Amin, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Captain (retd) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz on 17 July 2023.

Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu was subsequently nominated as the Chairman of CCP. Dr Sidhu has taken charge following the issuance of a notification by the federal government on 8th August, 2023. According to the CCP’s announcement made here on Wednesday, two newly appointed Members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh have also joined the commission. The appointment of chairman and members have now rendered the commission fully functional.