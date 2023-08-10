US watching events in Pakistan with ‘concern’

WASHINGTON: The United States is watching “with concern” events in Pakistan, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing here on Wednesday.

Kirby made his remarks after being asked about the situation in Pakistan, where former prime minister Imran Khan was recently imprisoned and there had been a spike in militant attacks, reports the international media. “We’re obviously concerned about any actions, particularly violent actions, which can contribute to instability in Pakistan or frankly any other country with whom we share a set of common interests when it comes to counterterrorism, so we’re watching it with concern,” he said.