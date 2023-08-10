Pakistan in talks with US, UN for waiver on IP gas pipeline: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is actively engaged with the United States and the United Nations as it seeks a waiver to facilitate the construction of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline.

The pursuit of this waiver gains significance as the conclusion of the second five-year term granted by Tehran is in March 2024.

The request for a waiver stems from an earlier force majeure notice made by Islamabad under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) which Tehran had declined approximately 10 years ago.

Tehran had previously extended two consecutive five-year terms to Pakistan, allowing the nation a designated timeframe to attain the desired waiver. The culmination of the second five-year term is anticipated in March 2024. “Pakistan is also actively engaged with Iran and is getting positive vibes,” State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Wednesday. He emphasised the importance of friendly relations with Iran. Pakistan’s efforts to secure the waiver underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing its energy infrastructure and bilateral relations with Iran.

“We are involved with all stakeholders, the US and UN. We want gas and cannot afford sanctions. We are getting a positive response,” Malik said. “We don’t want to go into litigation with Iran nor do we want sanctions. We want gas.” Later, Malik provided a review of the country’s energy endeavors, addressing concerns and discussing accomplishments.