CPEC is reality, UK has no problem: British HC

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom is keen to enhance strategic partnership with Pakistan and make it more concrete.

The new British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, in an exclusive interview with The News here at her residence in Diplomatic Enclave maintained that she wanted to see those trade figures with Pakistan going up even more.

“I would like to develop more business-to-business links between our countries as well, building on that. We regularly talk about 1.6 million diaspora.”

She said there was a lot more “we can do to utilize the links between the diaspora and the heritage country of Pakistan.”

She expressed the hope that UK can work with the caretaker government to build on very best that has been made so far through the IMF deal and have things in an even better place by the time the new government comes in in 2024. To a query, British envoy agreed that CPEC is the reality of life and her country has no problem with CPEC. She assured that the United Kingdom will continue to be a strong partner with Pakistan and help manage that terrorist risk. Pakistan is a sovereign country, so Pakistan’s democracy is for Pakistan, she said.

About the Kashmir dispute, she said that as far as the Kashmir issue is concerned, “I think we are on the record with a very clear position that this is a matter for Pakistan and India to resolve between them taking into account the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

And I hope that a way forward is found because I would love to see more trade and cooperation flourish between your two countries.” To question about students visit, British high commissioner said that one of the key things is getting that constant exchange of information.