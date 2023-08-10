BISP’s Nashonuma Programme reaches 770,000 beneficiaries

Islamabad: The Country Director of World Food Programme (WFP) Chris Kaye called on Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, at latter’s office today.
Ms. Shazia Marri said that the Benazir Nashonuma Programme has transitioned and expanded beyond its initial pilot project phase, now encompassing the entire country. Presently, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is providing support to 770,000 lactating mothers and infants through 488 Facilitation Centers spread across Pakistan, delivering both Special Nutritious Food (SNF) and cash stipends.
The Federal Minister expressed her gratitude for the technical assistance provided by WFP to the BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme. She highlighted that this initiative facilitates 770,000 mothers and children with specialised nutritious food and cash stipends.
