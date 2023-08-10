2,447 screened for hepatitis B & C in a week, 61 test positive

Rawalpindi: During the first week of the second phase of Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) project launched on August 1 in four union councils of Rawalpindi, as many as 2,447 persons were screened for hepatitis B and C of which 61 were tested positive for the infection recording the prevalence rate of the disease around 2.5 per cent in general population.

The activities under the LHEAP project are being carried out in collaboration with primary and secondary health care department Punjab to cover 100,000 persons in four union councils including UCs 10, 11, 14 and 15 in Rawalpindi. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that at present, a total of 20 teams are paying door-to-door visits in the selected union councils for screening of hepatitis B and C. out of 61 patients tested positive for hepatitis, 46 were found to be suffering from hepatitis C and 15 from hepatitis B.

It is worth mentioning here that out of 61 patients tested positive for hepatitis, 29 are newly detected cases. Another alarming fact is that of 61 patients, six are pregnant women. The teams have vaccinated as many as 694 persons for hepatitis B under the project in the second phase so far. It is important that before August 7, the teams were covering population in UC 10 in the town while the activities were started on August 7 in UCs 11, 14 and 15.

Under the LHEAP project that has been launched exclusively for the population of Rawalpindi district in coalition with Global Hepatitis Elimination Task Force, a total of 12613 persons have so far been screened for hepatitis B and C of which 261 have so far been tested positive including 185 suffering from hepatitis C and 76 from hepatitis B. The persons tested positive for hepatitis B or C under the LHEAP project are being given free of cost treatment at the LHEAP primary health care unit, established at Municipal Medical Centre along 5th Road in Satellite Town, the Red Crescent Complex, said Director District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Anser Ishaq while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Dr. Anser added that another 20 teams of skilled vaccinators and dispensers would join the field staff soon to accelerate the momentum of the campaign in the four union councils.