Toshakhana gifts: ECP issued notice on plea against MPs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday in response to a writ petition.The petition sought directions for the ECP to initiate references against all members of national and provincial assemblies who have failed to disclose details of Toshakhana gifts in their statements of assets and liabilities.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh is presiding over the case.According to details, the petitioner, while advocating for uniform action, has urged the court to instruct the ECP to file criminal complaints against all lawmakers who have hidden information about their Toshakhana gifts.

The petitioner, Tanveer Sarwar, has requested the court to ensure that the ECP remains impartial, fair, and just in accordance with its constitutional mandate and to abstain from selective prosecution based on their personal discretion.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Law, and the ECP, through the chief election commissioner, have been named as respondents in the petition.The petitioner argued that despite the PTI chairman being sentenced to three years in prison, the election commission has not fulfilled the requirements of justice by not taking action against assembly members who have not disclosed their Toshakhana gifts.

The petitioner noted that figures such as Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Yousaf Raza Gilani have also not revealed their Toshakhana gifts. The petitioner further alleged that the ECP deliberately refrains from taking action against these assembly members who have concealed gifts.

The petitioner implored the court to take appropriate action against assembly members who have hidden their gifts.