Did Elahi threaten state, asks LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court, on a petition against the detention of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi, has directed the government to inform the court if there is any act on Elahi’s part that threatens the state.
Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh heard the petition of Qaisara Elahi, wife of the former Punjab chief minister, in which his detention orders were challenged.
The lawyer of the Punjab government said Elahi had been detained in the light of a report of the CCPO Lahore.
The court remarked that if there were cases against Elahi, take action in accordance with the FIR.
The public prosecutor said employees at Elahi’s house pelted stones at an ACE team. The proceedings were postponed till today (Thursday).
