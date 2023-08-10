Durbeen gets Development Leadership Award for educational services

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning announced “Development Leadership Awards” among 75 Pakistani individuals and organizations to recognize their outstanding services for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Durbeen has been selected as one of the recipients of the award for its remarkable efforts in the field of education particularly its role in elevating the status of the teaching profession in Pakistan through a public-private partnership.

Durbeen’ core mission is to staff government schools with highly trained teachers, who will provide a high standard of education to students from all socioeconomic classes. The organization has also played a key role in advocacy and policy reform. The most recent example is the Sindh Teaching License 2023 policy and the government decision to remove the age limit from enrolment in a B.Ed. program.

Durbeen is currently developing a Masters degree program in collaboration with the University of Oxford to prepare top-quality teacher education faculty for Government B.Ed. Teacher Education Institutions across Pakistan.