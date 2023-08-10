Network behind Khyber suicide attack busted: CTD

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has busted the network of terrorists involved in a suicide attack on a police officer in a mosque in Ali Masjid area of Landikotal on July 25, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General CTD Sohail Khalid told reporters that eight facilitators of the suicide bomber, who was identified as an Afghan national Ansar, 22, had been arrested.

He said that explosives and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Flanked by SSP Kashif Abbasi, the DIG added that though the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had denied involvement in the attack, the CTD collected evidence, which confirmed that the group was behind it.

The official said three facilitators Ayub, Kashif and Abdullah helped the suicide bomber to cross the border and enter Pakistan.

Three facilitators of the suicide bomber, Dilawar Khan and his two sons Zabita Khan and Arif were arrested during an operation in Khyber earlier while Kashif, Sharafat and others were arrested later.

The official said eight members of the group had been arrested so far while the compound, the vehicle used by the bomber and the group across the border had been identified.

The group had planned a major attack that was foiled by the police by sacrificing one of its officers, he added.

An additional station house officer Adnan Afridi was martyred and a mosque was destroyed in a suicide blast in Ali Masjid area in Khyber district.

The capital city police officials said the Ad SHO Jamrud tried to arrest the suicide bomber after a tip-off when he detonated explosives around his vest. The officials said Adnan Afridi sacrificed his life but did not let the suicide bomber reach his target.

Many on social media criticised the terrorist act in the mosque in strongest words that also destroyed the place of worship. Videos of the blast went viral on social media in which the cop can be seen entering the small mosque to arrest a suspect when the explosives went off, razing the building to the ground.