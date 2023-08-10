Sindh formally receives control of JPMC, NICVD, NICH

ISLAMABAD: The federal health ministry formally handed over the management and operational control of three tertiary-care hospitals in Karachi to the Sindh government for 25 years as per operating and management agreement signed between the federal and provincial governments.
A notification issued on Wednesday by the federal health ministry said, “The federal government authorizes the management, operational control and all financial liabilities / claims of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) to the health department, government of Sindh for a term of 25 years with immediate effect.”
The notification further said the management and operational control was given to Sindh health department as per decision of the federal cabinet on June 24, 2023 and in accordance with the operating and management agreement between federal and provincial governments on August 08, 2023 in Sukkur.
Although the three hospitals were being run by the provincial health department for over a decade but they are legally owned by the federal government following the decision of the Supreme Court.
